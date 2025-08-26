After Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri Gears Up For Spirit, The Idiot Of Istanbul & More - Here's The List Of Her Upcoming Films

Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri has emerged as one of the most promising faces of Bollywood, and with her recent release Dhadak 2, it appears that she has reached a career-defining point. The actress's performance as Vidhi, an emotionally complex character overcoming the hurdles of casteism, identity, and forbidden love, has garnered universal praise from both the audience and critics. Many have called it her "career-best" performance to date, praising her for her ability to balance vulnerability and strength with great authenticity.

For Triptii, Dhadak 2's success does not merely win her another celebrated role in her filmography - it signals what she herself has termed in interviews as a "decisive phase" in her life. Following earlier criticism for a few missteps in her role selections, the actress seems set on charting a bolder and more ambitious trajectory, supported by a series of big-ticket ventures with some of the industry's biggest celebrities.

Triptii's current list of releases reads like a wish list for any actor seeking to leave a lasting impression on Bollywood. Her forthcoming projects range across different genres and styles.

Spirit

One of the most eagerly awaited projects on Triptii's slate is Spirit, the multilingual cop action-thriller directed by Animal and Kabir Singh helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With Prabhas leading the cast, the film is described as an enormous pan-Indian spectacle, with it being reported that Korean actor Ma Dong-seok could join the cast too. Shooting is scheduled to go on the floors in September 2025, aiming for a release in 2027. Though most of Triptii's work remains a secret, being a part of this high-profile project puts her firmly in the league of bankable actresses.

Romeo

Before Spirit takes the floors, viewers will be treated to Triptii alongside Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj's action-thriller Romeo. The movie, whose shoot was completed in Spain on August 25 with an elaborate finale sequence, also stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal. With its indication of high-octane action interwoven with the signature storytelling of Bhardwaj, Romeo is likely to hit the screens this December. For Triptii, it would be an opportunity to enact a tougher action-oriented role on screen, a significant change from her drama-laden performances in movies such as Bulbbul and Dhadak 2.

The Idiots of Istanbul

In another exciting collaboration, Triptii is set to headline The Idiots of Istanbul, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, described as an unconventional love story with a slice-of-life feel, will also mark the Bollywood debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Though details about the project's release remain under wraps, the prospect of Triptii working under Ali, known for crafting emotionally resonant romances like Rockstar and Tamasha, is already generating buzz.

Animal Park

Apart from these new projects, Triptii is also coming back to the world that established her breakout fame - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The post-credits scene of the 2023 hit film hinted at Animal Park, a darker, gory sequel where Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role. Triptii's Zoya Riaz is revealed to be pregnant, laying the ground for interesting questions about her role in the vicious world of vendetta and brutality that Vanga is creating. With Animal Park being "darker and meaner" than the original, Triptii's inclusion in the film is certain to increase her mainstream popularity.

Arjun Ustara

Triptii Dimri will also be featured in Arjun Ustara, a gritty historical drama set in post-independence Mumbai. The film, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Gourav Sharma, explores the development of the underworld during the transition of the city. With its gritty and atmospheric narrative, Arjun Ustara promises to feature a darker, more nuanced shade of Triptii's on-screen persona.

Race 4: Reloaded

The actress isn't resting there. Triptii's other upcoming big-ticket release is Race 4: Reloaded, the fourth instalment in the high-speed Race franchise. Race 4: Reloaded will be released on December 25, 2026, and is in pre-production currently. Triptii will be a part of an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and Sharvari. Though information about her character is being kept under wraps, Triptii's addition brings fresh energy to the sleek action-thriller franchise, which is renowned for twists, betrayals, and adrenaline-driven sequences.