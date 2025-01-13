After Asuran, Dhanush Reunites With Director Vetrimaaran For Fifth Film

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Vetrimaaran are set to collaborate for the fifth time, after their success in movies like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. This upcoming project will be produced by RS Infotainment, known for backing films like Viduthalai.

The announcement was made by RS Infotainment on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The statement read, "After the success of Director Vetri Maaran's directional venture No. 7 Viduthalai Part 2, RS Infotainment is happy to once again associate with him for his upcoming directional venture No. 9, featuring the star actor Dhanush. The iconic duo behind a series of blockbusters is reuniting, promising another unforgettable cinematic experience. Further details will be revealed soon."

Dhanush has previously won two National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performances in Aadukalam and Asuran, both directed by Vetrimaaran. Fans are eagerly awaiting details about the storyline and cast, which are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Meanwhile, RS Infotainment also announced another project starring actor Soori, to be helmed by Mathimaran Pugazhenthi, a close collaborator of Vetrimaaran and a key contributor to the success of the Viduthalai series.

After the release of Viduthalai: Part 2 in December 2024, Vetrimaaran is set to begin work on Vaadivaasal, starring Suriya. Based on CS Chellappa's novel, the film explores the traditional Jallikattu sport celebrated during Pongal in Tamil Nadu. The project features music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Velraj, with Kalaipuli Thanu producing under V Creations.

Dhanush, who was last seen in Raayan, will soon appear in Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna. He is also part of Idly Kadai with Nithya Menen and an untitled project directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.