After Arijit Singh, Now Shreya Ghoshal Lends Voice to Kolkata Rape-Murder with Protest Anthem, Asks Audience to Not Applause

At a concert in Kolkata, Shreya Ghoshal performed protest anthem, E Je Sorirer Chitkar, translates to The scream of this body.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 13 minutes ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

After Arijit Singh, Now Shreya Ghoshal Lends Voice to Kolkata Rape-Murder with Protest Anthem, Asks Audience to Not Applause
Shreya Ghoshal (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: The recent wave of violence against women in India has prompted an outpouring of grief and anger from the public and artists alike. In response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal performed a powerful protest song at a concert in Kolkata.

As she took to the stage at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Ghoshal urged the audience to refrain from applause, asking them instead to contemplate the deeper meaning behind her song. The track, titled E Je Sorirer Chitkar, translates to The scream of this body, you will hear it today," encapsulating the anguish and suffering endured by victims of such horrific crimes. Her performance resonated deeply, as the crowd collectively echoed a demand for justice with a resounding chant of "We Want Justice" at the concert’s conclusion.

This performance was particularly significant as it came on the heels of Arijit Singh's earlier release, "Aar Kobe?", which also condemned the escalating violence against women. Ghoshal, who had initially canceled her Kolkata concert, made a heartfelt return to address this pressing issue.

The response on social media was swift, with videos of Ghoshal’s emotional rendition going viral, highlighting the power of music as a form of protest. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh expressed his admiration for Ghoshal's commitment, stating on X, "She is concerned about RG Kar like all of us. She talked about women's safety all over India and the world. Protest is necessary against rape and murder."

Shreya Ghoshal herself had previously shared her shock over the brutal incident, stating, "As a woman, I am shocked by the brutality of the incident. It gives me goosebumps to think of the torture the victim had to endure."

This tragic event has ignited a larger conversation about women's safety in India, as artists like Ghoshal and Singh use their platforms to advocate for change and justice. The collective voices calling for an end to violence against women reflect a growing urgency in society to confront these issues head-on.

