After Allu Arjun, and Rajinikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Now Invites Nandamuri Balakrishna to Her Wedding

Hyderabad: Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is gearing up to walk down the aisle with Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. Their engagement earlier this year set the stage for what promises to be a spectacular wedding in the first week of July. Recently, Varalaxmi has been busy extending invitations to celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries.
Among the invited guests is Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, with whom Varalaxmi shared the screen in the film Veera Simha Reddy.
The wedding guest list also includes prominent Telugu actors like Allu Arjun, Prasanth Varma, Gopichand Malineni, Ravi Teja, and Murali Sharma. From the Tamil film fraternity, invites have been extended to Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Samantha, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Siddharth, and AR Murugadoss, among others.
While the exact wedding date remains undisclosed, Varalaxmi recently flew to Dubai with her fiancé for wedding shopping. Reports suggest that while the wedding will be intimate, a grand reception awaits all invited stars.
2024 has been a remarkable year for Varalaxmi, marked by the success of her film Hanu-Man and her engagement to Nicholai Sachdev. However, their relationship has faced unwarranted criticism online, particularly concerning Nicholas' appearance and past marriage.
Varalaxmi, the eldest daughter of Tamil star Sarathkumar and his first wife Chaya, anticipates a star-studded affair at her wedding, bringing together who's who is south cinema.
