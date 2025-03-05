ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Ajith And Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara Asks Fans Not To Use 'Lady Superstar' Title

Actor Nayanthara requested fans to stop calling her "Lady Superstar," preferring just her name. Kamal Haasan and Ajith previously made similar requests.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara has made a request to her fans, asking them to stop addressing her as "Lady Superstar." In an official statement released on Tuesday, she expressed her gratitude for the love and support she has received but stated that she prefers to be known simply as Nayanthara.

Acknowledging that the title was given to her out of affection, Nayanthara explained that such labels can sometimes create an unnecessary distance between her and her work. "My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me."

While she appreciated the significance of the title "Lady Superstar," she expressed that her name is what she cherishes the most. "I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am--not just as an actor but as an individual," she added. She also highlighted how cinema unites people, and she wishes to maintain a direct and personal bond with her audience without the barrier of grand titles.

Nayanthara is not the first prominent actor to make such a request. A few days back, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan also appealed to his fans and the media not to refer to him as "Ulaganayagan" (Universal Hero). He wants to be referred to simply by his name. Similarly, Ajith issued a press note asking to be called Ajith Kumar instead of "Kadhal Mannan" (King of Romance), as he found the title uncomfortable.

While many admirers respect these decisions, others tend to use these endearing titles as an expression of admiration.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is working on a lot of projects. One of them is a Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayanan that would reunite megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty after 16 years. She will also appear in Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy.

