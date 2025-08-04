ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Aanand L Rai, Dhanush Condemns AI-Modified Raanjhanaa Ending: 'Stripped Film of Its Very Soul'

Dhanush slammed the AI-generated alternate climax of Raanjhanaa, calling it disturbing and unauthorised. Earlier, the film's director Aanand L Rai had also expressed discontent.

Dhanush Condemns AI-Modified Raanjhanaa Ending
Dhanush Condemns AI-Modified Raanjhanaa Ending (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Dhanush, known for his powerful performance as Kundan in the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has expressed deep disliking over the AI-generated alternate climax in the film's recent re-release. The National Award-winning actor took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening and called the AI-tweaked ending a "completely disturbing" experience.

"The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection," Dhanush wrote in his emotional statement. He further added, "This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago."

Dhanush also raised serious concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. "The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema," he cautioned. He called for urgent implementation of stricter regulations to prevent such manipulations in the future.

Before this, Rai also shared his discontent through an emotional note on social media saying, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done."

He described the AI-generated changes as a "reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul." Rai further added, "To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built."

The Aanand L Rai directorial came out in 2013, becoming a cult classic among fans over the years. The film's leading cast includes Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, followed by Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

Read More

  1. Exclusive: The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Responds To CM Vijayan's Remarks: 'Politics Has Its Priorities'
  2. Tamil Actor and Music Director Madhan Bob Passes Away; Prabhudheva Mourns: ‘His Presence Always Brought Joy To The Set’
  3. Coolie Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Starrer Is All Guns, Gold And Grit

Hyderabad: Dhanush, known for his powerful performance as Kundan in the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has expressed deep disliking over the AI-generated alternate climax in the film's recent re-release. The National Award-winning actor took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening and called the AI-tweaked ending a "completely disturbing" experience.

"The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection," Dhanush wrote in his emotional statement. He further added, "This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago."

Dhanush also raised serious concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. "The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema," he cautioned. He called for urgent implementation of stricter regulations to prevent such manipulations in the future.

Before this, Rai also shared his discontent through an emotional note on social media saying, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done."

He described the AI-generated changes as a "reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul." Rai further added, "To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built."

The Aanand L Rai directorial came out in 2013, becoming a cult classic among fans over the years. The film's leading cast includes Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, followed by Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

Read More

  1. Exclusive: The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Responds To CM Vijayan's Remarks: 'Politics Has Its Priorities'
  2. Tamil Actor and Music Director Madhan Bob Passes Away; Prabhudheva Mourns: ‘His Presence Always Brought Joy To The Set’
  3. Coolie Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Starrer Is All Guns, Gold And Grit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAANJHANAADHANUSH RAANJHANAA AI REACTIONRAANJHANAA RERELEASE AI ENDINGAANAND L RAI RAANJHANAA STATEMENTDHANUSH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.