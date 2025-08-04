After Aanand L Rai, Dhanush Condemns AI-Modified Raanjhanaa Ending: 'Stripped Film of Its Very Soul'

Hyderabad: Dhanush, known for his powerful performance as Kundan in the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has expressed deep disliking over the AI-generated alternate climax in the film's recent re-release. The National Award-winning actor took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening and called the AI-tweaked ending a "completely disturbing" experience.

"The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection," Dhanush wrote in his emotional statement. He further added, "This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago."

Dhanush also raised serious concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. "The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema," he cautioned. He called for urgent implementation of stricter regulations to prevent such manipulations in the future.

Before this, Rai also shared his discontent through an emotional note on social media saying, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done."

He described the AI-generated changes as a "reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul." Rai further added, "To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built."

The Aanand L Rai directorial came out in 2013, becoming a cult classic among fans over the years. The film's leading cast includes Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, followed by Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.