After 61 Hours, Sonu Sood's WhatsApp Gets Restored, over 9K Unread Messages Flood In

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, faced a hurdle when his WhatsApp account was blocked for nearly 60 hours. He turned to Instagram to voice his frustration and plea for help from the messaging platform. Fortunately, his appeals were heard, and his WhatsApp access was restored a few hours later.

During the outage, Sood received an overwhelming number of messages from people seeking assistance, accumulating over 9,000 unread messages in just 61 hours. Upon regaining access, he humorously acknowledged the backlog, stating, "Finally retrieved my WhatsApp. Just 9,483 unread messages in 61 hours. Thanks."

This isn't the first time Sood encountered issues with WhatsApp, as he previously aired his grievances on X (formerly Twitter), urging the platform to improve its services.

Even after the pandemic has passed, Sonu Sood remains dedicated to assisting those poor and underprivileged. Footage of sizable crowds outside his Mumbai residence keeps appearing online, capturing the actor as he interacts with individuals seeking aid, whether it's employment opportunities, financial assistance, medical support, or other forms of help.

On the work front, Sonu is all set to make his directorial debut in the upcoming film Fateh, alongside actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh explores the intricacies of cybercrime and promises captivating action sequences supervised by Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker.

With Fateh slated for release this year, Sood's fans eagerly anticipate his directorial venture, which promises to deliver both entertainment and insight into the challenges of modern-day crime.