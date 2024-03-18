After 6 Years of Rangasthalam, Ram Charan and Pushpa Director Sukumar All Set to Join Hands: Reports

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan, who has multiple projects in his hand, is currently working on Game Changer and is set to commence the production of RC 16. Recent news has surfaced about the collaboration of the RRR star with another prominent director. The latest report indicates that Ram Charan is preparing for an exciting new venture with filmmaker Sukumar.

Despite encountering delays in his ongoing projects such as Game Changer and RC 16, the actor's priority is to fulfil his existing commitments before moving forward, as per the report. Sukumar and his previous joint venture, the acclaimed and commercially successful film Rangasthalam, released in 2018, highlighted their exceptional chemistry. The reunion of this duo has sparked high expectations for another cinematic masterpiece.

The 38-year-old actor is currently involved in the production of his forthcoming political drama thriller, Game Changer, where he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani. The film is slated for release in September of this year, and updates related to the film are expected to be revealed soon. Moreover, Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor on RC16, helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana. The film is likely to be a sports drama.

Meanwhile, Sukumar's new venture with Ram Charan is expected that he will bring his distinct storytelling skills. While specifics about their forthcoming project are currently undisclosed, the news of Ram Charan and Sukumar reuniting has generated tremendous anticipation among the audience.