After 10 Years Together, Gippy Grewal Parts Ways With Manager Vinod Aswal - Here's The Reason

Chandigarh: Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal and his long-time manager Vinod Aswal have officially parted ways after a nearly decade-long professional relationship. This has generated much curiosity, considering the crucial role Aswal played in shaping Grewal's career and the development of their collaborative ventures.

For years, Vinod Aswal was considered a pillar behind the success of Grewal's production company, Humble Motion Pictures, which is among the leading film production houses in Punjabi cinema. From the day the company opened its Mohali office to handling various film projects and campaigns, Aswal's contribution was always known and acknowledged by the industry at large.

Gippy Grewal Parts Ways With Manager Vinod Aswal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Speculations of tension between the two, however, had been circulating in Pollywood for a while. Several noted Aswal's absence from recent public events and promotional activities related to Gippy Grewal's latest projects, particularly Gippy's Punjabi films Sarbala Ji and Akaal: The Unconquered. His absence from these ventures, despite playing a key role in their early production and planning phases, only fueled rumours of a fallout.

Confirming the buzz, Gippy Grewal's current manager, Hardeep Dullat, recently spoke to ETV Bharat and shed light on the situation. According to Dullat, Vinod Aswal stepped away from his professional duties voluntarily, citing personal reasons. He mentioned that Aswal had been struggling to allocate time to his family, prompting him to resign from his managerial responsibilities.

Gippy Grewal, Sanjay Dutt, and Vinod Aswal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

However, insiders from the industry suggest that there may be more to the story. According to sources close to the developments, Aswal is in the process of opening his own film production company. While we have not had an official announcement, based on sources, it seems possible that Aswal could make his new company public at any time. Aswal's prospective career move is seen as a significant factor that may have influenced the duo's professional split.