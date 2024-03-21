Ae Watan Mere Watan X Review: Sara Ali Khan Receives Mixed Reactions as Period Drama Releases on OTT

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan, known for her diverse performances in films like Kedarnath (2018) and Atrangi Re (2021), is once again back to captivate audiences with her new historical biographical drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan. The period drama was made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 21st. In addition to Sara Ali Khan, the film features a talented ensemble cast that includes Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell, Godaan Kumar, and Benedict Garrett.

The film Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead, opened to mixed reviews from both movie buffs and film critics. Taking to x, film analyst Rohit Jaiswal writes: "#AeWatanMereWatan is now streaming on Amazon Prime…This #DharmaticEntertainment film chronicles the journey of a young freedom fighter -#UshaMehta portrayed by #SarahAliKhan … it tells the tale of her pivotal contribution towards India’s freedom struggle through her secret radio station “#SecretCongressRadio” at the frequency 42.34…..The radio station played a key role in the movement by disseminating uncensored news and other information banned by the #BritishRaj …Enthusiasts of movies based on true events will enjoy this one, also fans of patriotic content will like it…Overall AWMW is a nice film." He further gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 stars.

Another social media user posts: "Loved the film #AeWatanMereWatan. It’s #SaraAliKhan’s best performance till date ( and I didn’t like any of her performance till now ) Moving film and very interesting. Dir done a fine work and all the actors @emraanhashmi is terrific , he is just fantastic actor." On the contrary, another X user wrote: "#SaraAliKhan is a terrible actor. What a waste of precious screen space she is, that she continues churning out one bad performance after another and still gets new films." Another film enthusiast hailed both Sara's and Emraan's performances in the film. Another one called it a must watch film for every Indian.

Talking about the film, it dives into Usha Mehta's journey, illustrating the challenges she experienced while leading the underground radio movement. It is a compelling story of Mehta's perseverance in the face of adversity, highlighting her critical role in gathering popular support for the Quit India movement.

For the unversed, Usha Mehta, an Indian freedom fighter and educator, played a critical role in India's struggle for independence from British oppression. Her role in the radio movement during the Quit India Movement of 1942 was critical in raising awareness and gaining support for India's freedom.