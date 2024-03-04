Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Shines as Resilient Freedom Fighter in Patriotic Drama

Hyderabad: Following an intriguing teaser, the makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, featuring Sara Ali Khan, unveiled its official trailer on Monday. In the movie, Sara portrays Usha, a courageous 22-year-old, who exhibits remarkable bravery and profound patriotism during the 1942 Quit India Movement. Usha used an underground radio to rally the nation against the British Raj.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer features Sara being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's words on courage and valor. The actor is seen enduring beatings during the freedom fight, while her family discourages her from speaking out against the British and questions the idea that Indians are incapable of governing themselves.

She establishes a radio station which becomes the voice of India's freedom struggle in the face of British oppression. Ready to sacrifice her life for the country, Sara as young Usha delivers some goosebump-worthy dialogues in the trailer, such as "Karo Ya Maro (Do or Die)," and expresses determination with lines like "Aap mujhe jaan se maar sakte hai, par zinda rehkar ye radio band nahi hone dungi (You can kill me, but I won't let this radio station shut down as long as I'm alive)."

Ae Watan Mere Watan, inspired by true events, narrates a fictional tale of an underground radio station, spearheaded by a courageous young woman, altering the trajectory of India's fight for independence. Drawing from the extraordinary journey of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, the film honours both acknowledged and unsung heroes, capturing the valour, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination demonstrated by India's youth throughout the freedom struggle.

Helmed by Kannan Iyer and penned by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, Ae Watan Mere Watan stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari, with a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, Ae Watan Mere Watan is slated to premiere on Prime Video on March 21st.