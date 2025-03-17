Adolescence: Amid Netizens' Raving Reviews, The Crime Drama Gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes

Hyderabad: Released on Netflix on March 13, 2025, Adolescence is a gripping British crime drama miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. The series follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a classmate, diving deep into the emotional and psychological complexities of adolescence, crime, and identity. What sets this Philip Barantini directorial apart is its striking approach to storytelling, where each of its four episodes is filmed in a continuous, one-take shot.

At the heart of the show's success are its incredible performances. Stephen Graham, a veteran actor, brings an unmatched depth to his portrayal of Eddie Miller, Jamie's father. Owen Cooper's portrayal of the troubled Jamie Miller is nothing short of extraordinary for someone so young, delivering an emotional range rarely seen in teen performances. Supporting characters, including DI Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and DS Misha Frank (Faye Marsay) also elevate performances.

The minimalistic production, with no CGI, music score, or elaborate camera cuts, places the emphasis on the acting and the dialogue. Every line, every gesture feels more significant in the absence of distractions, making the drama all the more intense and absorbing.

Viewers are calling Adolescence 'pure cinema' and praise its ability to craft a narrative that is both chilling and thought-provoking. One standout element is the show's exploration of masculinity and the societal pressures young men face. The series holds a mirror to the challenges of modern youth, particularly those who are caught in cycles of violence, manipulation, and emotional turmoil.

Many have pointed out the haunting final scene, which resonates long after the credits roll. "This final scene had me bawling," one viewer shared, while others noted the visceral pain of the closing moments. Adolescence is more than just a crime drama; it is an eye-opening and heartbreaking look at the complex lives of young men.