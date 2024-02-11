Aditya Roy Kapur to Start Shoot for Metro...In Dino Soon? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The film Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, has been highly anticipated in Bollywood. Since its conception, the film has piqued everyone's interest. Aditya Roy Kapur headlines the film, which also features other stars in prominent roles. After drawing praise for critically acclaimed films such as Gumraah and The Night Manager last year, Aditya is due to begin filming Basu's directorial next week.

According to insiders close to the development, Aditya is about to begin filming for his next highly awaited film, Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The actor's schedule will begin next week. It was also stated that the shoot will take place in Delhi and Mumbai. Apart from Aditya, the sequel to Basu's 2007 release features Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key parts.

The film is touted as an anthology of 'heartwarming stories of contemporary couples.' It is worth noting that the film was originally intended to be released in theatres on March 29 for Good Friday, but the makers just disclosed the change in schedule last month. The film will be released later this year, on September 13, 2024.

The film is bankrolled by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Pritam, who has worked with Basu on films such as Gangster, Life In A Metro, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo, will compose the soundtrack for the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, has come together with Anurag Basu after the success of their previous project, Ludo. He most recently appeared in the well-received film The Night Manager. The Sandeep Modi crime thriller series is a remake of the British television series of the same title, which was based on the novel by John Le Carre.