Aditya Narayan Faces Wrath of Netizens after Hitting Fan with a Mic During Concert

Aditya Narayan is facing wrath of netizens after a video from his recent concert in Chhattisgarh stormed social media. In the clip, Aditya is seen hitting a fan with mic and snatching his phone which he then throws away in anger.

Hyderabad: Aditya Narayan, the singer and television host, faced backlash from fans after an incident at his concert in Chhattisgarh. Videos circulating on social media show him behaving poorly with a fan, grabbing and throwing away their phone during the live performance. The incident is said to have occurred while Aditya was performing during concert at Rungta College, Bhilai.

In the video, Aditya Narayan, son of Udit Narayan, can be seen singing on stage when he suddenly stops and confronts a fan in the audience. He grabs the person's phone, hitting them in the process, and then proceeds to toss the phone away from the crowd. Dressed casually, Aditya continues his performance as if nothing happened.

The incident, captured and shared by an Instagram user, sparked criticism online. Fans expressed disappointment in Aditya's behavior, with some questioning his attitude towards his supporters and even suggesting legal action for damage to personal property.

While some defended Aditya, claiming the fan was continuously bothering him during the performance, others condemned his actions as arrogant and disrespectful. The incident drew attention to Aditya's demeanor, contrasting with his father's reputed humility.

Aditya Narayan, known for his Bollywood songs like Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun and Ji Huzoor, is also recognised for his hosting roles on popular television shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

