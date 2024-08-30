Aditi Rao Hydari Talks about Siddharth's Proposal; Dishes out Major Wedding Update

Hyderabad: Months after exchanging rings with actor Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari shared details about her engagement and upcoming wedding with the Rang De Basanti actor, revealing a deep personal connection to the wedding venue. In a recent interview, Hydari recounted the touching proposal by Siddharth and revealed their wedding plans.

Hydari disclosed that Siddharth proposed to her at a school founded by her late grandmother in Hyderabad. The place holds special memories for Hydari, and Siddharth's gesture was both thoughtful and sentimental. "He took me to the school where I spent my childhood, and bending on his knee, he proposed in a way that brought me to tears. He wanted to honour my grandmother's blessings by choosing such a meaningful place," she said.

The couple got engaged earlier this year at the Srirangapuram temple near Wanaparthy, a town in Telangana, which will also be the focal point of their wedding celebrations. Although specific details about the wedding have not been disclosed, Hydari confirmed that the ceremony will revolve around a 400-year-old temple significant to her family.

Their love story began on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Hydari fondly remembers Siddharth's charming and genuine approach. "He walked in and said, 'Hello, beautiful girl'. By the end of the day, he had not only won me over but also had everyone on the set laughing," she recalled.

Hydari and Siddharth have been in a relationship since 2021, and their chemistry has been evident in their public appearances and social media posts. Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, they maintain their bond through surprise visits and vacations.