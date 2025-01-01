Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Siddharth's Fairytale Proposal At Her Grandmother's School - See Unseen Pic

Hyderabad: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari welcomed 2025 by taking a walk down memory lane, sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram that showcased her most cherished moments from 2024. The video montage offered fans an intimate glimpse into her personal and professional life, with standout moments featuring her husband, actor Siddharth.

The video included behind-the-scenes snippets from Aditi's work on Heeramandi, serene vacation highlights with Siddharth, and candid moments from their private wedding celebrations. One moment that captured the internet's attention was an unseen photo of Siddharth's romantic proposal. In the image, Siddharth is seen down on one knee, while Aditi looks on in joyous surprise. Aditi also shared romantic selfies with her husband and heartwarming moments spent with his family. Captioning the video, Aditi wrote, "Thank you, 2024. Welcome, 2025 – be kind. Happy New Year!"

Earlier, during an interview with a magazine, Aditi revealed the story behind Siddharth's touching proposal. The Padmaavat actor shared her deep bond with her late grandmother, affectionately called Nani, who had founded a school in Hyderabad. Siddharth, mindful of this connection, orchestrated the proposal during their visit to the school in March.

The couple tied the knot on September 16 in an intimate ceremony at a historic 400-year-old temple in Telangana, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding in Rajasthan. Fans continue to shower the couple with love, celebrating their fairy-tale romance.