Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Tie the Knot, Post Dreamy Wedding Pics, Calling Each Other 'Pixie Soulmates Forever'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announce their marriage on social media with dreamy pictures and a heartfelt message, calling each other "Soulmates for eternity" and sealing their love forever with a sweet post that leaves fans delighted and congratulatory.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth wedding picture
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth wedding picture (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have announced their marriage, sharing the joyful news on social media. The couple posted dreamy pictures, radiating love and happiness, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

In their romantic post, they expressed their eternal commitment, writing, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic." Signing off as "Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," they sealed their love forever, leaving fans and friends delighted and congratulatory.

The announcement has sparked widespread celebration, with the couple's sweet words and enchanting photos captivating all who see them.

