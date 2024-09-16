ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Tie the Knot, Post Dreamy Wedding Pics, Calling Each Other 'Pixie Soulmates Forever'

Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have announced their marriage, sharing the joyful news on social media. The couple posted dreamy pictures, radiating love and happiness, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

In their romantic post, they expressed their eternal commitment, writing, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic." Signing off as "Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," they sealed their love forever, leaving fans and friends delighted and congratulatory.

The announcement has sparked widespread celebration, with the couple's sweet words and enchanting photos captivating all who see them.