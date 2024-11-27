Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Share Breathtaking Unseen Photos from Rajasthan Wedding

Hyderabad: Winter is upon us, and so is the wedding season. After announcement of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala, Akhil Akkinenni-Zainab Ravdjee, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani and Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil's union, beloved tinsel-ville couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, have once again stolen hearts with their second wedding, said to be held in the royal setting of Rajasthan.

On November 27, Aditi took to Instagram to share a series of beautiful, candid photographs from her recent wedding ceremony with Siddharth at the Alila Fort Bishangarh. These intimate moments are marked by Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu's irresistible chemistry and the sheer joy of their union.

Aditi and Siddharth's second wedding in Rajasthan was nothing short of a fairytale. The couple was all smiles as they posed together, their love and happiness captured in every frame. In one of the photos, Aditi can be seen back-hugging Siddharth. Their pictures radiate warmth, tenderness, and a connection that goes beyond words.

Aditi looked nothing short of a queen on her special day donning a vibrant red bridal lehenga. Her ensemble was complemented by traditional jewelry, including a delicate matha patti, nose ring, earrings, and ornate gold ornaments. Her hair was neatly braided, and subtle makeup enhanced her natural beauty, while a floral garland added the perfect touch to her regal look. Siddharth looked equally striking in a classic ivory sherwani with understated embroidery. His ensemble was accentuated with a layered pearl necklace.

Sharing the photographs, Aditi expressed her feelings with a heartfelt message: "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other." This marks the couple's second wedding, following their intimate and traditional South Indian wedding in September. Held at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, the first ceremony was a beautiful mix of culture and devotion.

Aditi and Siddharth had shared pictures from that wedding with the message, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

The couple began dating in 2021 and confirmed their engagement in March.