Adi Irani on Being Replaced in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do: 'Was Not Informed About It'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Adi Irani, known for his roles in Welcome, Baazigar, and Dil, recently shared his disappointment regarding his replacement in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. In an interview, Irani revealed how he was initially selected for a major role in the film but was later replaced without being informed. He expressed frustration over the lack of professionalism displayed by Akhtar and her team.

Irani recalled auditioning for the film twice, explaining that Zoya Akhtar personally took his second audition and was impressed by his performance. The actor was initially chosen for a role, which later went to Parmeet Sethi. Despite his apparent selection, Irani was not informed of the change, which he described as unprofessional.

He further explained, "It entirely had her friends' circle," hinting that the cast and crew were mostly made up of people close to Zoya Akhtar. Irani said, "In between, I don't know what happened - she selected Parmeet Sethi, and I was not informed about it." Irani revealed that while he was shooting for Welcome Back, he received a call from Zoya asking if he could meet her after his shoot. He agreed, but later discovered that the role had already been finalised with Sethi.

The actor shared that this kind of treatment left him feeling hurt, as he was not directly informed of the change. He also added that Zoya might have seen him as wanting a more prominent role, though he had told her that he preferred quality over quantity. Irani felt that industry professionals, like Akhtar, should be more open and transparent. Despite the setback, Irani expressed his respect for Zoya Akhtar but stood firm in his view that the process had been less than professional.