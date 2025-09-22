ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Lightning Strikes': Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah Face Off in Fiery Poster Of Prasanth Varma's Adhira

Prasanth Varma, known for experimenting with genres from zombies to superheroes, is expanding what he calls the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). While HanuMan introduced audiences to India’s first original superhero in recent years, Adhira is designed as another chapter in this interconnected universe. Rooted in elements of Indian history yet told through contemporary cinematic language, the film is expected to build further on this vision.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who made waves with HanuMan, has begun work on his next big project Adhira is known. The film marks the debut of Kalyan Dasari in the lead role, with actor SJ Suryah playing a significant character. The production is backed by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal’s RKD Studios and directed by Sharan Koppisetty.

The shoot is currently in progress, and the makers have released a poster revealing Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah’s look. After teasing "Lightning will strike," the makers have now released a striking poster from the film. The visual shows Suryah against the backdrop of an erupting volcano. He looks like a menacing villain dressed in black with horned headgear. Facing him is Kalyan Dasari, clad in battle-ready armour. The contrast sets up the promise of an intense battle between hero and antagonist, which appears central to the film’s narrative.

Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah in Prasanth Varma's Adhira (Photo: Film poster)

The technical crew brings back several collaborators from HanuMan. Cinematographer Shivendra Dasaradhi is behind the camera, while Sri Charan Pakala is composing the music. Sri Nagendra Tangala handles production design. More details about the cast and crew will be announced later.

With Adhira, Prasanth Varma and RKD Studios are aiming for another large-scale theatrical spectacle. If the first look is anything to go by, the film positions itself as a high-octane superhero story that continues the filmmaker’s ambition of shaping a homegrown cinematic universe.

Meanwhile, Prashanth is also busy with Jai Hanuman, a sequel to HanuMan, with Rishab Shetty in the lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.