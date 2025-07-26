Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler Returns After 30 Years But It’s His Daughter Sunny Sandler Who Steals the Show In Sequel

Hyderabad: After almost 30 years, Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore in a sequel that hit Netflix on July 25. The much-anticipated follow-up brings back fan-favorite characters while also introducing fresh faces to the cult-favorite franchise. But it's Adam’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, whose performance as Vienna Gilmore has impressed both fans and critics alike.
Sunny, 18, and her sister Sadie Sandler, 16, co-star alongside their dad in Happy Gilmore 2, continuing a now-familiar Sandler family tradition of working together on screen.
When Happy Gilmore 2 was announced, fans expected a heavy dose of ’90s nostalgia, slapstick golf comedy, and the return of Sandler’s most iconic role. But what they didn’t expect? That the real standout would be Sunny, stepping confidently into the spotlight as Vienna.
In a film loaded with cameos, callbacks, and comedy veterans, Sunny holds her own and in many scenes, she shines the brightest. Going by the critical praise and reactions of fans roll in on social media, one thing’s clear: she’s far more than a "nepo baby."
The original Happy Gilmore (1996) was one of the films that cemented Adam Sandler’s comedy reign. Nearly three decades later, Happy Gilmore 2 pays homage to that chaotic, charming legacy while looking ahead. And that future, it seems, is Vienna Gilmore.
Vienna isn’t just comic relief or a sentimental sidekick in a film headlined by her father. She’s the emotional and comedic anchor in the film. A clever, confident young girl who refuses to let her dad’s erratic golf life define her. Whether sarcastically critiquing Happy’s swing or helping him confront his aging athleticism, Sunny brings emotional depth to a story that could’ve easily leaned only on punchlines.
Sharing the screen with Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller (reviving his role as Hal L.), and a who’s-who of comedy cameos might intimidate even seasoned actors. But Sunny Sandler steps into the madness with impeccable timing and charm well beyond her years.
Just watched #HappyGilmore2 , it’s incredible how much #sunnysandler looks like her mother #jackiesandler . What a beautiful family, Mr Sandler must be heaps proud.— Roll (@ThatUSAmerican) July 26, 2025
In one standout scene, Vienna delivers a perfect Gen-Z-style roast to her father: “You’re not washed, Dad. You’re air-dried.” It’s the kind of line only a teenager could deliver and nail.
Director Kyle Newacheck recently praised the Sandler girls, saying: "It just makes me excited to see what they're going to come up with in the next 10 years...if they're going to follow in their father's footsteps and be committed to this family business. They're all very talented, and it's awesome watching them work."
Social media lit up after the film’s release. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote: “Give Sunny Sandler her own sports comedy RIGHT NOW. She carried #HappyGilmore2.”
Reddit threads in r/movies and r/AdamSandler echoed the sentiment. Fans called her “the best part of the movie” and praised her “effortless delivery.” She’s even been compared to early-career Zendaya and Millie Bobby Brown, two young stars who brought something fresh to the screens.
Critics have also praised Sunny for bringing a grounded, new-school energy to a film full of old-school chaos.
Sunny Sandler has previously appeared in several of her father’s films and the list includes Hubie Halloween, Murder Mystery, and most recently, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, where she also earned attention. But Happy Gilmore 2 marks a new chapter. She’s not just part of the ensemble but a co-lead.
