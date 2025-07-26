ETV Bharat / entertainment

Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler Returns After 30 Years But It’s His Daughter Sunny Sandler Who Steals the Show In Sequel

Hyderabad: After almost 30 years, Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore in a sequel that hit Netflix on July 25. The much-anticipated follow-up brings back fan-favorite characters while also introducing fresh faces to the cult-favorite franchise. But it's Adam’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, whose performance as Vienna Gilmore has impressed both fans and critics alike.

Sunny, 18, and her sister Sadie Sandler, 16, co-star alongside their dad in Happy Gilmore 2, continuing a now-familiar Sandler family tradition of working together on screen.

When Happy Gilmore 2 was announced, fans expected a heavy dose of ’90s nostalgia, slapstick golf comedy, and the return of Sandler’s most iconic role. But what they didn’t expect? That the real standout would be Sunny, stepping confidently into the spotlight as Vienna.

In a film loaded with cameos, callbacks, and comedy veterans, Sunny holds her own and in many scenes, she shines the brightest. Going by the critical praise and reactions of fans roll in on social media, one thing’s clear: she’s far more than a "nepo baby."

The original Happy Gilmore (1996) was one of the films that cemented Adam Sandler’s comedy reign. Nearly three decades later, Happy Gilmore 2 pays homage to that chaotic, charming legacy while looking ahead. And that future, it seems, is Vienna Gilmore.

Vienna isn’t just comic relief or a sentimental sidekick in a film headlined by her father. She’s the emotional and comedic anchor in the film. A clever, confident young girl who refuses to let her dad’s erratic golf life define her. Whether sarcastically critiquing Happy’s swing or helping him confront his aging athleticism, Sunny brings emotional depth to a story that could’ve easily leaned only on punchlines.