'Actresses Punished, Silenced': Hema Committee Report Exposes Malayalam Film Industry's Dark Side

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala Government on Monday released the findings of the Justice Hema Committee with shocking revelations regarding the atrocities against women actors in the Malayalam film industry.
The report does not contain information that violates privacy but it reveals the casting couch remains a significant issue in the Malayalam film industry. It is a 233-page document.
The report has been released five years after it was submitted on December 31, 2019. A copy of the report has been given to five people, including journalists who approached the Information Commission seeking the report. Justice Hema Committee was formed to study the problems of female artists in the Malayalam industry. The report came out after the Kerala High Court dismissed an appeal filed by actress Ranjini against an order of a single-judge bench allowing the release of the report.
Key findings from the report:
- Actresses who do not comply with sexual advances are denied opportunities
- Actresses must adjust themselves to get roles
- The perpetrators include prominent actors, producers, and directors
- The industry is dominated by male supremacy
- Non-compliant actresses are penalised with repeated shots; some actresses testified that they were given up to 17 repeated shots as punishment
- There is a general perception among male actors that actresses should comply
- Only young actresses are cast in significant roles
- Those willing to cooperate are recognised; those who do not are sidelined
- Complaining leads to threats to own life and family
- Criminals control the Malayalam film industry
- The industry lacks the glamour seen from the outside; the perceived glamour is superficial
- Actresses who agree to cooperate are known only by code names
- Actresses are afraid to file complaints
- The Commission found the actresses' revelations shocking
- The Commission was astonished by the extent of exploitation
- The report revealed that fear prevented many from approaching the police regarding harassment
