Who is Lakshmi Menon? Actress Absconding After Alleged Assault On IT Employee

Hyderabad: Kochi police have launched an investigation into actress Lakshmi Menon, who has been charged with participating in the abduction and beating of an IT professional in Ernakulam. The award-winning Tamil actress, best known for her work in Tamil cinema, has reportedly gone into hiding after her name surfaced in connection with the case.

The Incident

As per the police, the incident is a result of a scuffle that erupted between two groups of people at a Kochi bar on August 24 night. The complainant, Aliyar Shah Saleem, a 27-year-old IT professional from Aluva, said that there was a scuffle within the bar and it later spilled out onto the road when he and his friends tried to leave.

At about 11:45 pm, just below the North Railway overbridge, the car of the complainant is said to have been intercepted by Lakshmi Menon's car and three others - Mithun, Aneesh, and Sona Mol. Saleem alleged that he was dragged out of his car, slapped on his face and body, and pushed into the accused's vehicle. He was allegedly threatened with dire consequences before being dropped off at the Aluva-Paravur junction.

Following his complaint, police registered a case of abduction and assault.

Police Action So Far

Confirming details to a newswire, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said three of the four accused have already been arrested. Those in custody include Mithun, Aneesh, and Sona Mol, all residents of Aluva and Paravur.

However, Lakshmi Menon remains untraceable. "A woman was involved in the crime and is currently absconding. A video clip aired on Malayalam news channels purportedly shows her at the scene of the altercation," Commissioner Vimaladitya said. While her name has not yet been officially included in the First Information Report (FIR), police have confirmed that she is under investigation.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Sona Mol, one of the accused, has lodged a counter-complaint against Saleem and his group, charging them with harassment. Both sides of the case are now being investigated by the police to find out the complete chain of events and the reason behind the attack.

Who Is Lakshmi Menon?

Lakshmi Menon, born on 19th May 1996, is an Indian film actress who is best recognised for her work in Tamil cinema. She began with the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011) and later went on to debut in the Tamil film industry with Sundara Pandian (2012), for which she gained a lot of popularity.

She has worked in a number of successful films over the years and has won numerous awards, such as a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards. Although she has been successful within the industry, she now finds herself at the centre of a serious legal investigation as part of this ongoing criminal trial.

Investigation Underway

Police say further clarity on Lakshmi Menon's role will only emerge after questioning her. Commissioner Vimaladitya urged the public to share any credible information regarding her whereabouts. "The investigation is in progress, and the motive behind the incident will be revealed after further inquiry," he said.