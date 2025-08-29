Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Actress Sai Dhanshika On His Birthday, Wedding On The Cards

Hyderabad: Kollywood actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika, who made their love public a few months ago, went a step further on Friday, August 29, when the couple got engaged in the presence of close family and friends. The special occasion also coincided with Vishal's birthday, making the day all the more special for the actor as well as his fans.

Vishal, who is never shy to speak about his personal life, took to social media to announce the happy news. Posting pictures from the intimate ceremony, he wrote, "Thank you all, you darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards."

Love Story Made Public In May

The couple first went public with their relationship in May this year, during the audio and trailer launch of Dhanshika's film Yogi Da. Dhanshika, speaking at the event, opened up about their bond and revealed how their long-standing friendship had blossomed into love.

She said, "This morning, there was a news report. After that, Vishal and I spoke to each other before coming here. We agreed to only say that we had been friends with each other for 15 years. However, there is nothing to hide from you (the media), whom we consider family. We have decided to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for 15 years. Wherever we meet, he has always given due respect. Whenever I have had issues, he has raised his voice for me. When there was a problem, he came to my house. We started speaking to each other recently, and it (love) blossomed then. It occurred to him and to me as well. We mutually accepted it. We realised that this was going to lead to marriage. So why wait? There is only one thing. I want him to be happy."

Turning to Vishal on stage, she added, "I love you."

Vishal's Vow And His Commitment

Vishal, who had joined the event in support of Dhanshika, then took the stage to make an emotional revelation. The actor recalled a promise he had made years ago regarding his marriage.

He said, "I told actor Karthi, I am going to put a chair at the site where the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building is taking place. Karthi is the one who is looking after the construction activities. I told him, until you finish, I am not going to leave the place because my wedding has been fixed. I have also got a bride. With the permission of the bride’s dad, who is present here, I would like to announce the bride’s name as Sai Dhanshika."

Further expressing his feelings, Vishal said, "I want to, I love to, and I am going to marry Dhanshika. A wonderful person. Both of us understand each other very well. Yes, Dhanshika and I are going to get married. I think I am a very fortunate person. God always saves the best for the last. That way, I think he has saved Dhanshika for last. We are going to lead a very positive and lovely life. We have a good understanding now, and it will always be there."

The actor also stated that Dhanshika's career would continue post-marriage, stating, "She has talent and it shouldn't be stopped. Dhanshika is my soulmate. I wholeheartedly love her."

A New Chapter Begins

With their relationship now confirmed, the fans can't wait for the wedding of the couple, which is believed to happen in the near future. The news has been welcomed with an outpouring of wishes and love from fans and actors in the film industry.