EXCLUSIVE: Actor Urvashi Questions National Film Awards Jury - 'Lead Role, Yet Supporting Award?'

Chennai: Veteran Malayalam actor Urvashi has publicly questioned the National Film Awards jury for categorising her performance as "supporting" despite playing lead roles in the films for which she was recognised. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the National Award-winning actor expressed disappointment and confusion over the criteria used to select award recipients.

At the recently announced 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor, Rani Mukerji received Best Actress, MS Bhaskar was named Best Supporting Actor for Tamil, Vijayaraghavan won Best Supporting Actor (Malayalam), and Urvashi took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Ullozhukku. Directed by Christo Tomy, Ullozhukku features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi in key roles and was released last year on June 21 to critical acclaim.

Reacting to her win in the supporting category, Urvashi questioned the cause behind the jury's decisions.

"In Ullozhukku and Pookkaalam, both Vijayraghavan and I played the lead characters. Yet we've been awarded in the 'supporting' category. On what grounds were we judged? Is there any clear criterion for this?" she asked. "I ask this now so that future actors who take on lead roles aren't told they only qualify as supporting just because someone else arbitrarily decided so," she said.

Her comments fueled speculation about the true motives of her concern. But Urvashi explained that her criticism was aimed only at the jury and not at any political party. "People are interpreting my question as an attack on the BJP. That is not the case. I am not criticising any political party. My question is only for the awards jury. They should respond. Since I cannot reach them directly, I'm using the media to convey it," she said.

Asked whether she would seek support from prominent politicians like Union Minister Suresh Gopi or Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan, Urvashi said there was no need for their intervention. "Absolutely not. They don't need to intervene. In fact, I feel more honoured that Kamal Haasan and Suresh Gopi have appreciated my work personally than the award itself. If they get involved, this could turn into a bigger political controversy," she said.

When asked about the possibility of her remarks being seen as a veiled criticism of Bollywood winners like Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi dismissed such allegations. She stated, "Some people wrongly assume I'm speaking against Shah Rukh Khan. Not at all. I think he's incredibly talented and should have received a National Award much earlier. I'm happy for Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji winning. What I cannot accept is the idea that Vijayraghavan's and my performances are somehow less significant."

On the broader criticism that South Indian artists are frequently overlooked at the National Awards, Urvashi said, "Just look at the previous award lists. Last time, Nithya Menen won a National Award. If the jury includes members from the South, they must ensure our films and performances are brought into the national spotlight."

Addressing issues of women's safety in Malayalam cinema, especially in the context of past controversies like the Hema Committee findings, she said, "There's full safety for women in Kerala's film industry. Malayalam actresses are bold and have never hesitated to speak up. That said, some past sexual harassment complaints are still pending in court. Let the judiciary decide on those."

Finally, when asked about Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's objection to The Kerala Story winning a National Award, Urvashi revealed she hadn't yet seen the film. "I haven't watched The Kerala Story yet. I'll share my opinion after I see it," she said.