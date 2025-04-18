Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Update on Actor Sri's Health: 'He Is under Expert Medical Care'

Hyderabad: The Tamil film industry has been abuzz with speculation for the past few weeks and young actor Shriram Natarajan, popularly known as Sri, finds himself at the centre of it all. Known for films such as Vazhakku Enn 18/9, Onaayum Aatukuttiyum, and Maanagaram, Sri is generally someone who maintains a low profile on social media. However, of late, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The young actor has allegedly been sharing shocking content through his Instagram account, which has left many of his fans deeply worried. Many of them have pointed out in the comments that Sri appears to have lost a lot of weight and has undergone a drastic physical transformation.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Update on Sri's Health

Amidst growing concern about Sri’s health, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who worked with the actor in Maanagaram, has stepped forward with an update. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh shared an official statement titled “Statement from family and friends of actor Shriram.”

"We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that Actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice," the statement reads.

Appealing for privacy and urging media to avoid speculation, the statement further adds: "We kindly request everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being. Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing, and we urge all media platforms both online and offline to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified updates about his health. We also appeal to media platforms to remove any objectionable content or interviews based on his current condition and to respect his personal space as he focuses on recovery."

The statement shared by Lokesh also clarifies that those who are close to the actor "do not endorse any views expressed by certain individuals in interviews and deny the same completely. We thank you for your continued love, support, and understanding during this time!"

What Happened to Sri?

Concerns about Sri’s mental and physical well-being first surfaced when a series of unsettling photos and videos started appearing on what is believed to be his unverified Instagram account. Since the account is not officially verified, many people are unsure whether it genuinely belongs to him. Moreover, with the actor being unreachable, it has become difficult to confirm if he is indeed the person behind the posts.

Non-payment of Dues?

Adding to the concern, one of the posts from July last year accuses Potential Studios, the producers of his last film Irugapatru (2023) of not paying him his dues.

Earlier, SR Prabhu of Potential Studios, also shared his concerns via social media. He tweeted: “We are genuinely concerned about the health and well-being of Shri. His family and friends including us are trying to reach him for a long time. It is so unfortunate that there is so much speculation forming around it. But reaching Shri and bringing him back to good health will be the first priority. Would highly appreciate if anyone can help us achieve that!! (sic)”

Fans' Support For Sri

Back then, worried fans began tagging celebrities like Lokesh Kanagaraj under Sri’s Instagram posts, hoping they would take notice. It now appears that Lokesh has finally taken note of the situation and decided to speak up publicly. Earlier, there was much uncertainty about whether the profile actually belonged to Sri and about his current state. But now, after Lokesh’s recent statement it has become evident that Sri is indeed unwell, and fans are finding it heartening to know that he is on his path to recovery.

Sri made his debut with Balaji Sakthivel’s Vazhakku Enn 18/9 and rose to prominence with films like Maanagaram. After a break, he made a comeback with Irugapatru in 2023. On television, he was one of the leads in Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Season 2 and he also participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.