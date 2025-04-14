Another Death Threat To Salman Khan, WhatsApp Message Warns Of Bomb Attack

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Salman Khan has received another death threat, this time via a WhatsApp message sent to the Worli Transport Department’s official number.

A Mumbai Police official said on Monday that the message warned to kill Salman at his residence and blow up his vehicle using a bomb. An official posted at the traffic police control room then alerted seniors about the message, based on which the Worli police here registered a case against the unidentified person under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. A probe is on into the case, the official added.

The Bollywood actor has received several direct and indirect threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the past few years. The gang is allegedly targeting Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case as the animal holds religious significance for the Bishnoi community.

While Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April last year. Weeks after that, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

The Bishnoi gang allegedly demanded that the actor either visit a temple and publicly apologise for the alleged blackbuck killing or pay Rs 5 crore. On 30 October 2024, the actor was again threatened by an unknown person who demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore.

Following these threats, Salman's security was beefed up. Speaking about the threats at a recent press meet in Mumbai, Salman said, "God, Allah, all are equal. The age that I have is as it is written. That's it."