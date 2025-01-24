ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Had Injuries In Five Places During Attack, Friend Took Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Actor Saif Ali Khan greets as he arrives at his residence after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries five times –- in his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow –- during an attempted burglary at his home in Mumbai's Bandra West on January 16, according to a medical report released on Thursday.

These injuries are not serious, but Saif's medical condition is being closely monitored. The actor's medical report gives detailed information about the injuries on his body. According to the actor's medical report, Saif has suffered a 0.5 to 1 cm injury on the left side of his back, and an injury of 5 to 10 cm was reported on the left wrist.

Additionally, an injury of 10-15 cm was found on the right side of Saif's neck, while an injury of 3-5 cm was found on the right shoulder. The grave injury suffered by the actor is on his right elbow which ranged from five centimetres.

The medical report sent to Bandra Police suggested that Saif was possibly brought to the Lilavati hospital by Saif was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by his manager and close friend, Afsar Zaidi, who runs a celebrity management company. His home was just 10-15 minutes away from the hospital.

It is mentioned in the report that it was Zaidi who had taken Saif to the hospital on January 16 night and had admitted the actor at 4:11 on January 17 morning. In the medical report sent to the police from Lilavati Hospital, Zaidi's name is mentioned in the friend column.