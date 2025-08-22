Actor Raza Murad Files Police Complaint Over Fake Death Rumours, Calls Incident 'Shameful'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Raza Murad has lodged an official complaint with Mumbai's Amboli Police Station following a fake social media update announcing his death that went viral. The update, which contained his date of birth and a made-up date of death along with condolence messages, left the actor "tired" as he tried to explain to his friends, colleagues, and fans that he was indeed alive.

Speaking to a news agency, Murad expressed his deep distress over the incident. "There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter," the actor said.

Actor Raza Murad Files Police Complaint Over Fake Death Rumours (Video source: ANI)

The veteran actor, whose career spans over 250 films in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and other regional languages, said he was drained by the constant need to issue clarifications. "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post," he revealed.

Calling the incident "shameful," Murad lashed out at the individual responsible for spreading the rumour. "Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life. That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things," he said.

Murad confirmed that police officials have assured him of strict action. "They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him," he stated.

The actor also urged authorities to take stronger measures against such hoaxes that often target public figures. "This should stop now. It is not only about me. Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive. This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished," he said.

With his strong baritone voice and unforgettable performances both as villain and sympathetic characters, Raza Murad has been a prominent figure in Indian cinema since the 1970s, acting in films like Prem Rog and Padmaavat.