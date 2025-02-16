ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor-Producer Chittajallu Krishnaveni, Who Introduced NTR, Passes Away

Chittajallu Krishnaveni, a legendary Telugu actor and producer, is no more. She was known for her work with NTR, Ghantasala, and Annamayya's songs.

By IANS

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 4:12 PM IST

Mumbai: Veteran actor Chittajallu Krishnaveni, who predominantly worked in Telugu, passed away at the age of 100 due to age-related ailments. The veteran actor breathed her last at her residence on Sunday. Krishnaveni is known for her versatile performances and dedication to Telugu cinema.

She shaped the contours of the Telugu film industry, working in several landmark films that continue to be remembered by cinephiles, and also introduced talents like NTR and Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao. She also cast Akkineni Nageswara Rao in Keelugurram and produced many Telugu films. She also made Bhakta Kumbhara in Kannada with Rajkumar.

For her immense contributions to Telugu cinema, the actor was honoured with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2004. She also showcased her talent as a playback singer, making a lasting impact on the industry. Her passing has left the film fraternity in deep sorrow.

Krishnaveni hailed from Pangidi, West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. She was a drama artist before she joined the film industry. She made her debut with the film Anasuya as a child artist. Her father Krishna Rao was a doctor. She moved to Chennai in 1939 and began to get several offers to act in Telugu films. She also acted in other language films, such as Tamil.

She married Mirzapuram zamindar in 1939. She became active in producing and filmmaking at her husband's Sobhanachala Studios in Chennai. Krishnaveni created history by lending her voice to Jo Achyutananda Jojo Mukunda, marking the first-ever rendition of an Annamayya Keerthana on the Telugu silver screen. Her influence extended to the next generation as well, guiding her daughter, N. R. Anuradha, into film production.

