Poonam Pandey Dies of Cervical Cancer, Actor's Team Confirms

Mumbai: An announcement on actor Poonam Pandey's official social media handle Friday declared her passing due to cervical cancer. The news sent shock waves through the industry as the official Instagram account of Poonam Pandey posted about her demise. The revelation left many in disbelief, prompting questions about the accuracy of the information. Poonam Pandey made her acting debut with the 2013 released film Nasha. Speaking to a newswire, Poonam's manager Parul Chawla also confirmed the news of actor's passing.

Recently, the official Instagram account of Poonam Pandey shared news that left the showbiz industry and her fans in shock. Poonam also made headlines when she participated in Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp Season 1 in 2022. The actor's Instagram account posted alleging she was suffering from cervical cancer and had passed away.

As soon as the Instagram post went live, netizens were shocked. Many fans found it hard to grasp the news. One person shared, "Lost? Hope this is not a fake or fun post." Another commented, "I hope it’s not some marketing gimmick because it’s distasteful but if it’s true. Rest in peace." A third person questioned if the account was hacked, while a fourth shared, "Why did you leave us alone?"

A few weeks ago, Poonam Pandey made headlines by abruptly canceling a Maldives shoot, expressing her refusal to shoot there again. She shared a WhatsApp chat screenshot on social media, expressing her love for the Maldives but asserting that she wouldn't fly if the shoot faced issues there. Pandey expressed her enthusiasm for shooting in Lakshadweep, emphasising her commitment to prioritising national locations.