Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Actor-Politician Vijay Pays Tribute To 'Principal Leader' On His 135th Birth Anniversary

Actor TVK president Vijay paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Chennai on his 135th birth anniversary.

Actor-Politician Vijay Pays Floral Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On His 135th Birth Anniversary
Actor-Politician Vijay Pays Floral Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On His 135th Birth Anniversary (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST

Updated : April 14, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST

Hyderabad: Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay paid respect to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary today, April 14, 2025. The actor-politician paid tribute to Ambedkar by offering floral garlands at his statue in Pallavakkam, Chennai.

Sharing moments from the event on his official social media handle, Vijay posted a couple of pictures and a video of himself garlanding the statue. Alongside the visuals, he penned a message honouring Dr Ambedkar, describing him as the "principal leader" of the Tamil Nadu Victory Party's ideologies.

"On the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of our Tamil Nadu Victory Party's principal leader, Dr. Ambedkar, I paid my respects by garlanding his statue in Palavakkam, Chennai. On his birth anniversary, let us pay tribute to Ambedkar, who dedicated his life to the people, emphasizing that not only legal rights, but also social justice, equality, and brotherhood are for everyone. Let us pledge to eliminate inequalities in our society and ensure equality forever," Vijay wrote.

Vijay has consistently credited Dr Ambedkar as a guiding light for TVK. During the party's first state-level conference held last year, he reaffirmed Ambedkar's enduring influence on the party's mission and principles.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin proclaimed that Ambedkar's birth anniversary will now be celebrated as Equality Day in Tamil Nadu. To commemorate the day, the ruling DMK party instructed its ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other office-bearers to take an Equality Day pledge, urging them to assist in promoting social justice and unity.

In politics, Vijay founded his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February 2024, after the successful run of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which had previously participated in local elections and also formed an alliance with AIADMK in 2011.

In terms of films, Vijay's last appearance was in 2024's sci-fi action film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) directed by Venkat Prabhu. He is now in the process of filming his next political action-thriller, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and others. This film is scheduled for a 2026 release.

