Actor Neetu Chandra Files PIL Against Yo Yo Honey Singh's Maniac In Patna High Court

Hyderabad: Actor Neetu Chandra has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court, seeking action against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh over alleged obscenity in his latest song, Maniac. The petition also names lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi, who collaborated on the track.

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar heard the case and instructed the central government to clarify its position at the next hearing, scheduled for March 28, 2025.

Allegations Against Maniac

In her appeal, Chandra said that Maniac contains explicit content that objectifies women and promotes vulgarity. She contended that the song commercialises women, portraying them as mere objects of desire. The petition also criticised the lyrics for their use of double meanings, which, according to Chandra, negatively impacts children, women, and society as a whole.

Furthermore, the actor expressed concern over the song's alleged misuse of the Bhojpuri language, claiming that it normalises vulgarity and undermines women's empowerment. She urged the court to direct modifications to the lyrics or impose stricter regulations on such content.

Senior advocate Nivedita Nirvikar, representing Chandra, presented the arguments before the court, pointing at the complete lack of strict guidelines against obscene content in the songs, primarily concerning Bhojpuri music. The PIL added that similar content has been released without restrictions, despite it being a potential threat to cultural values.

Previous Controversies Involving Honey Singh

This is not the first time that Yo Yo Honey Singh has faced legal difficulties due to the lyrics of his songs. Previously, he had faced a complaint for obscene content in one of his songs uploaded on YouTube. However, after a cancellation report was submitted by the Punjab government, the case was dismissed at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.