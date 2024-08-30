AP Police to Probe Alleged Torture of Kadambari Jethwani; Actor Arrives in Vijayawada, Appears Before Police

Hyderabad: Mumbai-based actor Kadambari Jethwani has arrived in Vijayawada and appeared before the local police to formally complain about the harassment she faced from several top leaders and two IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRCP rule. Jethwani has been claiming that several AP police officials had harassed and pressured her to withdraw the 'sexual assault case' she filed against Sajjan Jindal, chairman of Jindal South West (JSW).

Jethwani is also expected to meet with the police commissioner. A special team led by ACP Sravanti Roy is set to probe the harassment claims and also a an alleged false case that the AP police filed against the actor during the previous rule of Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP.

Jethwani alleged that the 'illegal case' also named her other family members in Vijayawada to make her withdraw the 'sexual assault' case against Jindal. She contended that Vijayawada's then Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata and DCP Vishal Gunni misused their authority under the then government 's influence to silence her with intimidation and threats. She was released on bail only after she agreed to certain conditions imposed by them, she said.

The controversy surrounding Jethwani broke out when she filed a 'sexual assault' complaint against Sajjan Jindal at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex police station. The Mumbai police initially failed to take action, prompting her to approach the Bombay High Court. Following the court’s intervention in December, a case was registered against Jindal, leading to significant media attention.

However, in February, a case of fraud and forgery was lodged against the actor and her parents in Vijayawada by YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar. This case resulted in the arrest of Kadambari Jethwani and her family members by a team of Andhra Pradesh police officers. Now, the Andhra Pradesh police are taking a relook into the alleged false case filed against the actor and also the alleged harassment she faced in AP. Vijayawada's police commissioner has appointed ACP Sravanthi Roy from the Central Crime Station to investigate the claims and submit a report at the earliest.