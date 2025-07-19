Tollywood’s Fish Venkat Passes Away: From Fish Seller To 100+ Films And Gabbar Singh Scene That Fans Will Never Forget

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s popular actor and comedian Fish Venkat (53) passed away on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He had been battling kidney-related health issues for some time. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he breathed his last in the ICU. His sudden demise has left Tollywood in deep mourning.

Venkat’s health had been deteriorating over the past few months due to kidney failure. As his condition worsened, his family admitted him to the hospital. The actor was then placed on dialysis since both his kidneys had failed. Doctors had recently advised a kidney transplant, but the high cost of the procedure prompted the family to appeal for donor support. Venkat is survived by his wife Suvarna and a daughter.

Support From Prabhas?

Earlier this month, Venkat’s daughter Sravanthi shared in an interview with One India that actor Prabhas' team had come forward to offer financial help. “Daddy is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant which will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas' assistant contacted us and offered support. They asked to be informed when the transplant is scheduled so they can help with the expenses,” she had said.

However, reports later emerged claiming that Prabhas had personally pledged Rs 50 lakh for the treatment. Venkat’s wife Suvarna responded, saying that no such promise had been made so far and called the campaign false. She added that perhaps Prabhas was unaware of the situation and expressed hope that he would extend support if he came to know.

From Fish Seller To Film Star

Fish Venkat, whose real name was Venkatesh Mangalampalli, earned his nickname from his earlier profession of selling fish at the Musheerabad market in Hyderabad. He eventually made his way into the film industry with the help of actor Srihari. In an interview, Venkat had said that it was Srihari he encouraged him and pushed him a lot and that he shared a great bond with him. Director VV Vinayak introduced him to cinema with the film Aadhi, where his iconic dialogue Thoda Kottu Chinna became a hit.

The Gabbar Singh Antakshari Scene That Brought And Continues To Bring Smiles To Countless Faces

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Venkat acted in more than 100 films. Known for his strong Telangana accent he played a variety of roles as a comedian, villain, and character artist. His performance in the Gabbar Singh Antakshari scene is one of many that brought, and continues to bring, smiles to countless faces. He was loved for his natural style and impeccable comic timing.

Some of his notable films include Aadi, Dil, Bunny, King, Attarintiki Daredi, Mirapakay, Gabbar Singh, Sardaar, and DJ Tillu. He took a break from acting recently due to his declining health. Venkat was last seen in the Aha thriller Coffee with a Killer.