ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path

Former Miss World Tourism Ishika Taneja leaves showbiz and takes Guru Diksha in Jabalpur under Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati, embracing a life of spirituality.

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path (Photo: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 29 minutes ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ishika Taneja, a former Miss World Tourism and actor, has chosen to leave behind the glitz of showbiz to embrace a spiritual path. On Tuesday, she took Guru Diksha under the guidance of Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, Ishika urged today's youth to connect with religion and dedicate themselves to spiritual pursuits.

Ishika, who was crowned Miss World Tourism (India) in 2017 and received the title of Business Woman of the World during the pageant held in Melaka, Malaysia, has been known for her multifaceted achievements. She was also honoured with the President's Award as one of the 100 Women Achievers of India. However, she has now decided to renounce the world of beauty and glamour to devote her life entirely to spirituality.

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Dressed in the attire of a Sadhvi during the initiation ceremony, Ishika shared her lifelong connection with religion. "I have been inclined toward spirituality since childhood, whether it was meditation or my association with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji. But now, I feel it is time to completely dedicate myself to religion. Today's youth have the energy and time, and they should use it to connect with spirituality," she said.

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

On why she chose Jabalpur for her spiritual journey, Ishika explained, "I learned that Shankaracharya Ji was in Jabalpur, and on his advice, I decided to take Guru Diksha here. With his blessings, I have now embarked on this path."

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj highlighted the importance of Guru Diksha, stating, "It provides spiritual power and awakens consciousness, guiding people toward a higher purpose."

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

In her career, Ishika worked in films like Indu Sarkar, the web series Hadh, and various advertisements. She has also anchored sports events. However, she has now turned a new page, embracing a life dedicated to faith and spirituality.

READ MORE

  1. Throwback Pics Of Deepika And Ranbir Go Viral as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Releases In Theatres
  2. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva
  3. Did Chandramukhi Makers Demand Rs 5 Cr from Nayanthara? Here's The Truth

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ishika Taneja, a former Miss World Tourism and actor, has chosen to leave behind the glitz of showbiz to embrace a spiritual path. On Tuesday, she took Guru Diksha under the guidance of Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, Ishika urged today's youth to connect with religion and dedicate themselves to spiritual pursuits.

Ishika, who was crowned Miss World Tourism (India) in 2017 and received the title of Business Woman of the World during the pageant held in Melaka, Malaysia, has been known for her multifaceted achievements. She was also honoured with the President's Award as one of the 100 Women Achievers of India. However, she has now decided to renounce the world of beauty and glamour to devote her life entirely to spirituality.

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Dressed in the attire of a Sadhvi during the initiation ceremony, Ishika shared her lifelong connection with religion. "I have been inclined toward spirituality since childhood, whether it was meditation or my association with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji. But now, I feel it is time to completely dedicate myself to religion. Today's youth have the energy and time, and they should use it to connect with spirituality," she said.

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

On why she chose Jabalpur for her spiritual journey, Ishika explained, "I learned that Shankaracharya Ji was in Jabalpur, and on his advice, I decided to take Guru Diksha here. With his blessings, I have now embarked on this path."

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj highlighted the importance of Guru Diksha, stating, "It provides spiritual power and awakens consciousness, guiding people toward a higher purpose."

Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja Leaves Showbiz To Embrace Spiritual Path
Actor And Miss World Tourism 2017 Ishika Taneja (Photo: ETV Bharat)

In her career, Ishika worked in films like Indu Sarkar, the web series Hadh, and various advertisements. She has also anchored sports events. However, she has now turned a new page, embracing a life dedicated to faith and spirituality.

READ MORE

  1. Throwback Pics Of Deepika And Ranbir Go Viral as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Releases In Theatres
  2. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva
  3. Did Chandramukhi Makers Demand Rs 5 Cr from Nayanthara? Here's The Truth
Last Updated : 9 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISHIKA TANEJA BECAME SADHVIMISS WORLD TOURISM ISHIKA TANEJAABOUT ISHIKA TANEJAACTOR ISHIKA TANEJAISHIKA TANEJA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.