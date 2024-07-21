Legal Trouble for Prabhas and Big B: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD Served Notice to Desist from OTT Release - Watch

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): The recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has sparked controversy following its release last month. The film's success at the box office has been overshadowed by a legal challenge regarding its portrayal of religious themes. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Kalki Peethadheeshwar of Shri Kalki Dham, has issued a legal notice to the filmmakers, including the director, producer, and lead actors.

In the notice, Acharya Pramod Krishnam insists on a public apology for what he terms as "gross distortion, misrepresentation, and twisted depiction" of Lord Kalki in the movie. Furthermore, he has demanded that the film not be distributed or made available on OTT platforms or any other media until the alleged historical inaccuracies are rectified.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that the intent behind the legal notice is not to harass or trouble the filmmakers, but rather to safeguard religious sentiments from being undermined under the guise of artistic license. He expressed concern over the film's potential to mislead audiences regarding sacred texts and religious beliefs associated with Lord Kalki.

"On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the Kalki Dham in UP’s Sambhal," Acharya Krishnam noted, "when efforts are underway to revive the legacy of Lord Kalki, a movie filled with misinformation and half-truths will do no good."

He questioned the filmmakers' motives, asking, "What they want to achieve by hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. What will they achieve by belittling and demeaning the Sanatan Dharma? We won’t allow such mockery of our religious beliefs."

Despite the legal controversy, the film has achieved tremendous financial success, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and Rs 600 crore in India alone within a month of its release, establishing itself as one of the biggest hits of the year.