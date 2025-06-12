Accident On Sets Of Ram Charan's The India House Leaves Crew Members Injured

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident on the sets of Ram Charan's production debut, The India House, in the early hours of Thursday morning near Shamshabad, Hyderabad. While filming an action sequence, a water tank burst, flooding the set and injuring several crew members. There are claims the set was created to imitate an ocean backdrop for an important scene.

While filming, the huge water tank used for the scene tragically burst. The massive water release destroyed expensive equipment, sending the crew into panic onto the set, leading to an assistant cameraman and other crew being hurt in the process. All injured crew were treated at a hospital, and it is still unclear if the actor-producer Ram Charan was on set at the time.

A video showing some of the chaos has gone viral on social media. The tape shows water flowing in torrents over the set while crew members are seen trying to shield cameras and lighting equipment from the flood water. For the time being, due to the damages incurred, the shoot has been postponed.

The India House is a period drama set in 1905, capturing themes of love, revolution, and political unrest. Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, the film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Anupam Kher. It is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal, and presented by Ram Charan under V Mega Pictures. The film was officially announced in 2023, on the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

The teaser hinted at a forgotten historical event, showing a newspaper headline that read "A Blast that set the Thames on Fire." It captured the essence of a politically charged era in pre-independence London. The India House is being shot by international cinematographer Cameron Bryson and will release in multiple Indian and foreign languages. However, following the accident, the production has been paused, and the team is assessing damages before resuming work. As of now, the film's official release date has not been announced.