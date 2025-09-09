'Absolutely Untrue': Kajal Aggarwal Rubbishes Death Rumours, Urges Fans Not To Believe Or Spread False News
Kajal Aggarwal dismissed rumours of her death after fake accident news went viral. She urged everyone to avoid spreading false reports.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: On September 8, news spread that actress Kajal Aggarwal is no more. The news went viral, alarming her fans and followers. However, Kajal herself has now come out to assure people that she is absolutely fine and healthy. The actress took to her social media to update people about it.
She wrote, "I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well." She further added, "I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead."
The fake news about her death spread like wildfire. Some even began sharing condolence messages online. Videos claiming her accident were also circulated on social media. Now that Kajal has come out and set the record straight, there will now be no more speculation.
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in Singham, directed by Rohit Shetty, and earned appreciation for her performance. Kajal also enjoys a massive fan following in Sri Lanka.
On October 30, 2020, she tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neil, on April 19, 2022. After embracing motherhood, Kajal decided to take a break from films to focus on her family.
