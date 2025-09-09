ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Absolutely Untrue': Kajal Aggarwal Rubbishes Death Rumours, Urges Fans Not To Believe Or Spread False News

Hyderabad: On September 8, news spread that actress Kajal Aggarwal is no more. The news went viral, alarming her fans and followers. However, Kajal herself has now come out to assure people that she is absolutely fine and healthy. The actress took to her social media to update people about it.

She wrote, "I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well." She further added, "I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead."