Absolute Dream: Sharvari Wagh Reacts to Top Spot at IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List after Munjya and Maharaj Success

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sharvari Wagh has been hogging the limelight thanks to her roles in the horror comedy Munjya and Maharaj. Currently, the actor has clinched the top spot on IMDb's list of popular Indian celebrities for this week. It's a significant accomplishment for "someone without any connection in the industry," said the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor on the achievement.

Sharvari Wagh Instagram Story (Sharvari Wagh Instagram Story)

Sharvari released a statement in response to the same, saying, "I'm at a loss for words with how this year has shaped up for me. I'm grateful for the appreciation Munjya is receiving from everyone and for my special appearance in Maharaj. Responding to the feat, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the IMDb ranking, writing: "PINCH ME!!!!! This is an absolute dream."

Talking about Munjya, the horror-comedy, which was released on June 7, has brought in Rs 103 crore in home box office receipts. The actor shared a video of a surprise she received from her team as the film touched the Rs 100 crore milestone, a first for Wagh. However, not just her, Sharvari's co-stars from Maharaj too rose to prominent ranks at this weeks IMDb ratings. Shalini Pandey (Kishori) took fifth place, Junaid Khan (Karsandas) peaked at position 12, and Jaideep Ahlawat (Jadunath Maharaj) took tenth.

For the unversed, Sharvari was able to rise against Deepika Padukone, who made it to the second spot. The IMDb list, apart from Deepika, features a number of stars from the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD. Disha Patani follows behind Padukone at number four. Eighth, 15th, and 19th rank go to renowned actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, respectively, while director Nag Ashwin stands at the seventh spot.

Jitendra Kumar, who plays the lead role in the television series Kota Factory, is ranked at 14th. His co-stars, Urvi Singh, Ahsaas Channa, and Revathi Pillai, are ranked 22, 28, and 38. The list is curated based on over 200 million monthly visitors to the website.