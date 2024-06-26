Absent From Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Party Amid Breakup Rumours, Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Note On Trust

Hyderabad: Actor Malaika Arora sparked curiosity with a cryptic social media post about trust on her rumoured ex-partner Arjun Kapoor's 39th birthday. The absence of a birthday wish and from his party on his special day only fueled the speculation surrounding their reported breakup.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Malaika shared a post that read, "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed & my back turned." The post was left uncaptioned, leaving fans to analyse its meaning.

The rumours of their split were fuelled when Malaika failed to attend Arjun's birthday celebration, a stark contrast to their usual public displays of affection. The couple had gone public with their relationship in 2019, but recent reports suggested they had parted ways.

Malaika Arora's Instagram Story (Photo: IG Story)

A source close to the couple told a newswire that they had indeed chosen to separate but maintained a deep respect for each other. "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," the insider disclosed.

Malaika's manager later confirmed that the couple was still together, but the lack of a formal statement from either Arjun or Malaika has only added to the mystery. The couple's decision to maintain a dignified silence on the matter has left fans wondering about the status of their relationship.