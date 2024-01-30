Loading...

About to begin: Hrithik Roshan drops major update on War 2 going on floors

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will begin filming for the highly awaited War 2 soon. The film is a sequel to the hit film War starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will begin filming for the highly awaited War 2 soon. The film is a sequel to the hit film War starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of his recent aerial action film Fighter. Next up, the actor is slated to appear in the sequel to his spy action film War, which has piqued the audience's interest. Fans have been awaiting the release of War 2, a spy-action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, ever since its announcement.

The film will also features Telugu superstar Jr NTR in a major role, adding to the fan frenzy. Dropping a major update about the film, Hrithik in a recent interview talked about the film going on floors. In the interview, Hrithik claimed he can't give too many specifics about War 2 but stated that the film will begin production shortly.

During the interview, the Kaabil actor discussed his character in War 2, saying, "Kabir has definitely left a mark. And stepping into Kabir's shoes will be enjoyable since this time, my challenge is to portray Kabir in a new way. A different side of him that will be interesting."

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the key roles, is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. Yash Raj Films recently debuted Hrithik's character in a post-credit scene from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film Tiger 3, which piqued fans' interest in the sequel. War 2 is Jr NTR and Hrithik's debut on-screen collaboration.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor. This high-octane action movie, directed by Siddarth Anand, grossed Rs 200 crores in seven days after its release in theatres worldwide. It went on to become one of the top-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Read More

  1. Jr NTR to face Hrithik Roshan head-on in War 2, dodges body double for action sequences
  2. Fighter X Review: Netizens Impressed by Hrithik, Deepika's Bravura Act, Call it 'Mega Blockbuster'
  3. Jr NTR's Devara - Part 1 glimpse records fastest 500k likes on YouTube, crosses 10 mn views

TAGGED:

Hrithik RoshanWar 2Jr NTR in War

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.