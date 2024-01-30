About to begin: Hrithik Roshan drops major update on War 2 going on floors

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of his recent aerial action film Fighter. Next up, the actor is slated to appear in the sequel to his spy action film War, which has piqued the audience's interest. Fans have been awaiting the release of War 2, a spy-action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, ever since its announcement.

The film will also features Telugu superstar Jr NTR in a major role, adding to the fan frenzy. Dropping a major update about the film, Hrithik in a recent interview talked about the film going on floors. In the interview, Hrithik claimed he can't give too many specifics about War 2 but stated that the film will begin production shortly.

During the interview, the Kaabil actor discussed his character in War 2, saying, "Kabir has definitely left a mark. And stepping into Kabir's shoes will be enjoyable since this time, my challenge is to portray Kabir in a new way. A different side of him that will be interesting."

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the key roles, is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. Yash Raj Films recently debuted Hrithik's character in a post-credit scene from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film Tiger 3, which piqued fans' interest in the sequel. War 2 is Jr NTR and Hrithik's debut on-screen collaboration.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor. This high-octane action movie, directed by Siddarth Anand, grossed Rs 200 crores in seven days after its release in theatres worldwide. It went on to become one of the top-grossing Hindi films of the year.