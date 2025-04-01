Abir Gulaal Teaser: Fawad Khan Brings 'Love Back' to Bollywood with Vaani Kapoor

Hyderabad: The trailer for the eagerly awaited romantic movie Abir Gulaal, featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, was dropped on Tuesday. It offers a sneak peek into a beautiful love story that celebrates warmth, romance, and healing. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the movie will be released in theaters on May 9, 2025.

Both Fawad and Vaani shared the teaser on their Instagram handles. The video opens with the question, "When was the last time you fell in love?" We then see the Pakistani actor singing Kuch Na Kaho, the romantic track from 1942: A Love Story, whilst driving. Vaani, sitting beside him, jokingly asks if he is flirting with her, to which he replies, "Do you want me to?"

The caption of the teaser read: "The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and @fawadkhan81; a Richer Lens film @aricherlens. See you on cinama screens on May 9!"

Earlier, director Aarti S Bagdi offered a glimpse into the storyline and said that the film is about love and healing. Bagdi said: "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence." Filming occurred at stunning locations across the UK from October to November last year. The film also features six original songs composed by one of Bollywood's top music composers.

Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat, pairing with Sonam Kapoor, in 2014. He then dazzled audiences with his performances in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) before making a long-anticipated return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal. Vaani Kapoor was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein.