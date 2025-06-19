Abhishek Bachchan Unveils First Look Of Kaalidhar Laapata After Cryptic Post On Wanting To Go 'Missing'

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan has left fans intrigued and emotional with the first look poster of his upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata. The reveal came shortly after the actor stirred social media with a cryptic post about wanting to go "missing."

In a poignant Hindi note posted on his official social media accounts, Bachchan wrote: "मैं एक बार लापता होना चाहता हूँ, भीड़ में खुद को फिर से पाना चाहता हूँ। जो कुछ भी था सब दे दिया अपनों के लिए, अब ज़रा सा वक़्त बस अपने लिए चाहता हूँ।" (I want to be lost once, I want to find myself in a crowd. Whatever was mine, I gave away for the sake of my kin. Now I wish to take out some time for myself). The mysterious caption turned out to be for his next film, Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita. It will be streaming on ZEE5 from July 4, 2025.

Bachchan later shared the film's first look poster, captioning it: "चर्चाओं पर अब फुल स्टॉप! Sometimes, getting lost isn't a detour, it's where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it."

About the Film

Kaalidhar Laapata is an official Hindi adaptation of Madhumita's acclaimed Tamil film KD Karuppudurai. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is now ready for its Indian digital debut. The film tells the heartwarming story of Kaalidhar, an aging man suffering from a degenerative illness.

During a festival, he overhears his family's cruel plans to abandon him. Devastated, he runs away and unexpectedly meets Ballu, a spirited 8-year-old orphan. Their journey, both literal and emotional, leads to a rekindling of hope and a bucket list of dreams left behind.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, the film also features Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Baghel. It is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, marking the latter's first collaboration with Bachchan.

Director's Vision

Director Madhumita shared that the story retains the soul of her original film but has been reshaped for a new audience. "This is a film about finding hope in the unlikeliest of places, about second chances, and how sometimes getting lost helps us find who we really are," she said. Kaalidhar Laapata promises to be a feel-good, soul-stirring tale that connects across age, region, and culture.