Abhishek Bachchan Spotted out in the City with Rumoured Couple Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Amid Divorce Rumours - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been in the news lately due to persistent reports of his divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was photographed in Bandra, Mumbai, as he was behind the wheels escorting the rumoured couple Agastya Nanda Suhana Khan, and his niece Navya Naveli Nanda. In the paparazzi videos, Abhishek is seen driving the car with Agastya sitting next to him.

The Dhoom series actor opted for casual attire for the outing. An unfazed Abhishek can be seen in a black sweatshirt as he makes his way through the bustling photographers. Agastya Nanda, who sits next to him in the front passenger seat, smiles at the cameras and appears comfortable. Suhana Khan, who is apparently dating Agastya, is spotted in the backseat and appears shy as she is photographed. Navya was also seen seated alongside Suhana.

The sighting coincides with increased interest in Abhishek's career and personal life. Abhishek is all set to play the antagonist in Suhana's upcoming film, King, which will also star her father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The project has created quite a lot of stir since its announcement, with fans looking forward to seeing how Abhishek and SRK appear togther on screen, having previously worked in films such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. Meanwhile, Agastya and Suhana made their acting debuts in Zoya Akhtar's adaption of The Archies.

For the unversed, Abhishek has also been receiving media attention for his recent social media activity. Rumours concerning the actor's relationship with his actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came under massive speculation after he liked a post related to divorce. However, according to some reports, Abhishek's like was in favour of Dr. Zirak Marker, a close friend of Aishwarya and contributor to the article mentioned in the post.