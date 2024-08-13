ETV Bharat / entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Paris Olympics Memories; Disables Comments Amid Separation Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan shared highlights from his Paris Olympics 2024 experience, notably his time with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Additionally, he disabled comments from the post amid ongoing rumours of marital issues with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Speculation about the marital issues between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai has been circulating ever since they made separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. And now, Abhishek took to his social media handle to share his experience at the Paris Olympics 2024. Meanwhile, the actor disabled the comments from the post amid rumours of a split with Aishwarya.

On Tuesday, Abhishek dropped a video highlighting his time at the Paris Olympics 2024, sharing that witnessing the performance of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the highlight of his experience, calling it "the icing on the cake." The video provided a montage of memorable moments from his trip, such as him proudly holding the Indian flag in the stadium, sharing a hug with Neeraj Chopra, and capturing iconic views of the Eiffel Tower.

The caption of the post read, "It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We’ve worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me. The energy in the entire city was palpable and especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like.…Paradise."

Nevertheless, the most striking aspect that drew attention was Abhishek's decision to turn off the comments for this particular post. His action appeared to be an effort to sidestep any questions or discussions related to his personal life and the fact that Aishwarya was not present at the Olympic event.

The rumours of marital discord between Abhishek and Aishwarya began when they were seen arriving separately at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12. Both actors posed for photographs independently, further intensifying speculation regarding their relationship status. Abhishek was seen making an entrance alongside his family, which included his father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan, his niece Navya Naveli Nanda and nephew Agastya Nanda, while Aishwarya arrived with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

