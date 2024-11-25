ETV Bharat / entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Aishwarya Rai's Sacrifices: 'I Thank Her Immensely For...'

Abhishek Bachchan thanked Aishwarya Rai for raising Aaradhya, reflected on his parents' sacrifices, and praised mothers for their unmatched contributions.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 14 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for her unwavering dedication to raising their daughter Aaradhya, enabling him to focus on his film career. Reflecting on parenting, the 48-year-old actor highlighted the often-overlooked sacrifices mothers make and praised them for their unparalleled contributions.

"In my household, I'm lucky I get to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that," Abhishek said in an interview with a newswire. He added, "You climb mountains on one leg if you have to for your child."

Abhishek shared insights into his childhood, reminiscing about the sacrifices his parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan made while raising him and his sister, Shweta Bachchan. He acknowledged his mother Jaya, who stepped away from her acting career to focus on family. "We never felt the void of dad not being around," he said, recalling how Amitabh, despite his demanding schedule, never missed significant events in their lives.

"Growing up, there were weeks I wouldn't see my father, even though he slept in the room next to mine. But he never missed an annual day or my basketball finals," Abhishek shared.

He further elaborated on how fathers often express their love differently. "A father does it all but quietly because he doesn't know how to express or demonstrate it. It's a flaw that men have," he remarked.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who married in 2007, welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. Recently, Aishwarya hosted Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebration in style, while Abhishek missed it due to work commitments.

Currently, Abhishek is receiving widespread praise for his role in I Want to Talk, where he plays a father battling cancer with the dream of dancing at his daughter's wedding.

