ETV Bharat / entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Aishwarya Rai's Sacrifices: 'I Thank Her Immensely For...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for her unwavering dedication to raising their daughter Aaradhya, enabling him to focus on his film career. Reflecting on parenting, the 48-year-old actor highlighted the often-overlooked sacrifices mothers make and praised them for their unparalleled contributions.

"In my household, I'm lucky I get to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that," Abhishek said in an interview with a newswire. He added, "You climb mountains on one leg if you have to for your child."

Abhishek shared insights into his childhood, reminiscing about the sacrifices his parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan made while raising him and his sister, Shweta Bachchan. He acknowledged his mother Jaya, who stepped away from her acting career to focus on family. "We never felt the void of dad not being around," he said, recalling how Amitabh, despite his demanding schedule, never missed significant events in their lives.

"Growing up, there were weeks I wouldn't see my father, even though he slept in the room next to mine. But he never missed an annual day or my basketball finals," Abhishek shared.