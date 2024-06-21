Abhay Deol Won't Be Able to Show His Face If I Speak the Truth: Anurag Kashyap

Hyderabad: Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, reflecting on his strained relationship with Abhay Deol, suggested that revealing the truth would be too much for latter to handle. Following their successful collaboration on Dev D in 2009, Anurag and Abhaygrew apart due to their differences, with the actor openly discussing their rift. Anurag recently addressed the issue, indicating that Abhay would struggle to confront the reality publicly.

In a recent interview, the Anurag responded to questions about his equation with Abhay and murmurs of discord with actor Pankaj Jha as well. Anurag clarified, "I am not bad at maintaining relationships. Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D. He didn’t even come for promotions and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it’s his side of story."

He continued, "The truth can’t be spoken, because if I will speak the truth, he won’t be able to show his face. There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like s**t."

Addressing another controversy about replacing Pankaj Jha with Pankaj Tripathi in Gangs of Wasseypur without informing him, Anurag dismissed it as a misunderstanding. He recalled, Jha had joined an ashram and was away from acting at the time.

Explaining the casting change, he said, "I was on a tight budget and had to find someone quickly. Pankaj Tripathi came onboard last minute." Anurag mentioned that Pankaj Jha never reached out about being replaced, unaware of any hard feelings.

Despite reports labeling him "problematic" and "toxic," Anurag remains unfazed, accepting that he can't please everyone and chooses not to work with those who view him negatively.

Pankaj Jha, in an interview expressed disappointment over his replacement in Gangs of Wasseypur, criticising the industry as "spineless." Meanwhile, Abhay has consistently referred to Anurag as "extremely toxic."

On the professional front, Anurag is busy with his acting projects. He recently appeared in Maharaja alongside Vijay Sethupathi and is gearing up to star with Gulshan Devaiah in Bad Cop.