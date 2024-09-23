'Ab Jald Hi Aa Raha Hai': Alia Bhatt And Vedang Raina Tease Jigra Trailer Release With 'Phoolon Ka' Post

Hyderabad: Jigra is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in key roles. Directed by Vasan Bala, the prison-break action thriller is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2024. The movie's teaser trailer has already ignited excitement, offering fans a glimpse of the intense plot, which revolves around a sibling bond.

In the latest buzz surrounding the film, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina took to Instagram on September 23 to tease their fans about the upcoming theatrical trailer, which is reportedly slated for release on September 26, 2024. The actors shared pictures of themselves holding flowers, referencing the iconic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, which features prominently in the movie. Their caption read, "Phoolon ka taaro ka, sabka kehna hai #JigraTheatricalTrailer ab jald hi aa raha hai. #Jigra in cinemas 11th October."

The film, written by Debashish Irengbam and Bala, centres on Alia's character, Satya, who will go to extreme lengths to save her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa is also expected to play a significant role in the film.

Adding to the film's appeal is its powerful music album. The song Chal Kudiye marks the reunion of Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, both of whom have lent their voices to the track, composed by Manpreet Singh with lyrics by Harmanjeet Singh. Vedang Raina has also sung the recreated version of Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, featured in the film’s teaser trailer.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Fans can expect a high-octane cinematic experience when Jigra arrives in theatres this October.