Aattam Director Clarifies Film Not Based on Single Incident, Calls for Safer Sets Amid Hema Committee Report

Hyderabad: Anand Ekarshi, the director of the National Award-winning film Aattam, has addressed misconceptions regarding the inspiration behind his critically acclaimed film. In a recent conversation, Ekarshi clarified that Aattam, which tackles the sensitive issue of sexual assault, was not inspired by any single incident but rather aimed to explore the broader dimensions of the issue.

In an interview with a news portal, Ekarshi explained that the film's narrative was developed to discuss the broader aspects of sexual assault and its impact, rather than focusing on a specific case. "When writing the movie, I wasn't thinking of a particular case. I wanted to address the crime of sexual assault from perspectives that are not often discussed, particularly what happens behind closed doors," he said.

Ekarshi acknowledged that while the film was not directly inspired by real-life incidents, it is understandable that audiences might interpret it in the context of current events. "Once a film is released, viewers may relate it to societal issues. While this was not our intention, it is a natural outcome of how audiences engage with media," he noted.

In light of recent revelations from the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted widespread sexual misconduct within the Malayalam film industry, Ekarshi has also called for significant reforms to ensure safer environments on film sets. He emphasised the need for systematic changes, including the establishment of oversight panels for each production. "There are systemic problems that need addressing. Film sets often involve flowing teams where individuals' backgrounds and mindsets are not always known. Implementing panels or oversight bodies could promote responsible behaviour and ensure a safer working environment," Ekarshi suggested.

The filmmaker's comments reflect a growing concern within the industry about creating safe and respectful working conditions for women. He advocated for immediate action to establish such panels, which he believed would foster accountability and oversight throughout the production process. Aattam, starring Zarin Shihab, Vijay Forrt, and Kalabhavan Shajohn, has been recognised for its impactful storytelling and has garnered three awards at the 70th National Film Awards. The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.